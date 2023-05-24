A horseshoe crab is spotted on the Midcoast shore during the peak of mating season. “Horseshoe crabs have been around for more than 300 million years, making them even older than dinosaurs,” according to The National Wildlife Federation. “They look like prehistoric crabs but are more closely related to scorpions and spiders. The horseshoe crab has a hard exoskeleton and 10 legs, which it uses for walking along the seafloor. Horseshoe crabs like to dine at night on worms and clams, and may also eat algae. A horseshoe crab picks up food with appendages located in front of its mouth. Because it has no mandible or teeth, the horseshoe crab crushes food between its legs before passing it to the mouth.” Glenn Michaels photo