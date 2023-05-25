BRUNSWICK – Dorothy Boyett, 92, died Thursday May 18, 2023, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.

She was born in Salisbury, N.C., on July 21, 1930, a daughter of S. Grady and Mary J. Canup. She was a graduate of Salisbury schools and attended Pfeiffer College where she met her future husband, Stephen G. Boyett. The couple married on June 14, 1953, following his graduation from the United States Naval Academy. Mr. Boyett died in 1999.

She worked for North Carolina Highway Patrol while pursuing her passion in music, serving as organist for Park Avenue Methodist Church in Salisbury.

The couple’s life in the navy took them to a number of duty stations including tours in Annapolis, Maryland, Corpus Christi, Texas, Trinidad, Panama, Bermuda, Texas, Norfolk, Va., Bracknell, England and back to Norfolk before moving to Brunswick, Maine, in 1969.

After moving to the Brunswick area, she volunteered for the American Red Cross and Regional Hospital and served as Chairman of the Navy Relief Society. She was an active member of the Navy Chapel, singing in the choir and serving as substitute organist for both the protestant and catholic services.

She expanded her interest by taking a job with Service Merchandise and worked for that company as a jewelry consultant from 1986 to 1999 when the store closed. Later that year she joined Days Jewelers in Brunswick and worked there until her retirement in 2008.

Gardening was one of her favorite pastimes. For many years she was an active bowler and reading occupied a lot of her leisure time. In later years she was an active member and supporter of the Silver Sneakers program at Maine Pines and a member of People Plus.

She was predeceased by her husband of 46; and a baby son in 1954.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura Boyett of Augusta; a son, Michael and wife Rhonda Boyett of Murrieta, Calif.; a daughter, Lynn Haynes and husband Larry of Salisbury, N.C.; a grandson, Steve Boyett husband Jon Levenson of California; a granddaughter, Tiffany Holland and husband Neil of Menifee, Calif.; along with great-grandson, Cooper Daniel Holland, and great-granddaughter, Calli Jane Holland.

Abiding by Dorothy’s wishes, services will be celebrated privately by family.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial donations can be made to the Coastal Humane Society of Brunswick,

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011

(www.midcoasthumane.org).

