BRUNSWICK – Franklin S. Wezner Jr., 66, of Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 8, 2023. He was born August 15, 1956, in Camden, N.J., son of the late Franklin S. and Dolores (nee Johns) Wezner.

Frank was raised in Haddonfield, N.J., and moved to Maine after graduating from Paul VI Highschool. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management from the University of Maine and settled in Presque Isle where he began his career and started a family. In 1987 he joined the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. During his time there, he met many great people, gained lifelong friends and helped protect the world he loved, retiring in 2012. Upon his retirement, he relocated to Brunswick, finishing out his career for Bates-Morse Mountain Conservation.

Frank was easy going, laid back and greeted each day with positivity. He was well respected in every community he was a part of and valued relationships with family and friends above all. He proudly raised two sons who he enjoyed spending time with fishing, hunting, walking the beach, hosting BBQ’s and reflecting on life around the kitchen table. His kindness, guidance, and supportive personality will forever live in the memories of those who knew him.

In his own words “Don’t worry about me yoos guys”

Frank was predeceased by his parents Franklin S. and Dolores (nee Johns) Wezner and sister Diane. He is survived by his sons, Tyler “Sluggo” (Brittany) Wezner and Jared “J-Man” and his fiancée Courtney. Also surviving are his siblings, Maureen “Reen” (Phil Quay) Barber and Denise “Bernise” (Pete) Giorgianni, Bryant “Big Time” Wezner, Richard “Nid” (Felicia) Wezner and Marc “Dingles” (Wendy) Wezner.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous