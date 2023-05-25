The Clements Brothers are kicking off Memorial Day weekend at the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.

George (guitar) and Charles (upright bass) are identical twins from the heart of New England. The two have been playing and writing music together for as long as they can remember, first entering the Americana music scene in 2012 as part of an internationally touring grassroots band, “The Lonely Heartstring Band,” with whom they put out two albums on Rounder Records.

More recently, George could be found playing the role of Paul Simon in the hit national act “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” while Charles could often be found in the bass section of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Now, The Clements Brothers mark their first original project together, focused on capturing their singer-songwriter sensibilities in a unique blend, with harmonies only achievable by their identical voices, at once enthralling and intimate, groovy and serene. Joined by drummer Mike Harmon (Grain Thief), the band is a fusion of each member’s musical journey, and the result is music all its own, filled with vocal harmonies, instrumental virtuosity and a genuine love of song.

Tickets for this kick-off concert on Memorial Day weekend are available for $25 at the box office at 86 Townsend Avenue or by calling 633-5159. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Paul and Louise Cowan.

