BOWDOIN – George O. Hillman, 77, passed May 17, 2023 at MidCoast Hospital following a long illness.

Born Nov. 20, 1945 to Arthur W. Hillman and Jennie Leathers in Bangor, George grew up in Hermon on the family farm. He graduated from Hermon High School 1964. In his younger days he worked for Lincoln Patten on his neighboring farm. He then started a survey apprenticeship with Maine DOT where he later retired from.

He loved drive-in-movies and enjoyed going to stock car races with his brother-in-law Richard Dow. After moving to Bowdoin in 1972, he served on the volunteer fire dept.

George is survived by his loving wife Carlita Gagnon Hillman; two sons, Robert and wife Valerie and Jon; brother Charles and wife Corinne, sister Juanita Fogg and husband Don, brother Wilbur Hillman. Also four sisters and one brother-in-law, Linda, Sandra, Helen, Laurie and Milton. He was predeceased by two sisters Donna and Sandra; and an infant daughter Amy.

A graveside service will be held at Snows Corner Cemetery in Hermon, June 3, 1 p.m. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net