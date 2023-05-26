WEST BATH – Sandra Jean Svenson, 65, of New Meadows Road, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her residence.

She was born in Newton, New Jersey, on Nov.ember 15, 1957, a daughter of Charles Newt and Doris Jean (Rossi) VanHorn.

Sandra graduated from North Warren Regional High School and earned her associate degree in business. On September 9, 1978, she married Terry L. Svenson. She was employed at the family business C&D VanHorn Trucking in Delaware, NJ, for close to 20 years and spent another 20 years at Farm Family Insurance in Hackettstown, NJ, as an administrative assistant. She moved to West Bath, Maine, in 2020.

She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Falmouth, Maine and the Bath Area Senior Center in Bath, Maine. She enjoyed coloring, artwork, and was extremely family oriented. Her unconditional love and genuine affection will be missed the most. She brought joy and laughter to every family gathering, and she loved being with friends and family more than anything. She was an avid sideline cheerleader, loudly motivating her children’s teams and then her grandchildren’s teams. She was the best Mimi, playing games with her grandchildren for hours on end and homeschooling them through the pandemic.

She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Svenson of West Bath, Maine, two sons, Jacob Svenson of Woolwich, Maine, and Erik Svenson and his wife Abigail of Harpswell, Maine, three brothers, Frank VanHorn and his wife Mary of Delaware, N.J., James VanHorn and his wife Ruth Ann of Columbia, N.J., and Thomas VanHorn of Kunkletown, Pa., two grandchildren, Leif and Ingrid, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Falmouth, Maine at 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church fellowship hall. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church,

265 Middle Road,

Falmouth, Maine 04105, or Bath Area Senior Center for Bocce Ball and Cornhole,

45 Floral Street,

Bath, Maine 04530

