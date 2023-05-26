The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating a shooting in Penobscot County Friday morning that involved an officer with Maine State Police.
No injuries were reported. The incident took place at about 10 a.m. in Alton, a small town north of Orono, according to a brief statement from the Maine State Police.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available although the AG’s office investigates whenever a police officer fires a weapon.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.