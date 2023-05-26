The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating a shooting in Penobscot County Friday morning that involved an officer with Maine State Police.

No injuries were reported. The incident took place at about 10 a.m. in Alton, a small town north of Orono, according to a brief statement from the Maine State Police.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available although the AG’s office investigates whenever a police officer fires a weapon.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: