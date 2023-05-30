FreeportCAN (Climate Action Now) is kicking off its Eat Plants Challenge with a community, plant-based meal at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Mallet Barn at Wolfe’s Neck Farm.

This six-week event challenges participants to reduce their weekly meat-based meals by one, two or three meals a week. FreeportCAN will offer tasty recipes and tips to anyone who signs up for the pledge. To sign up for the pledge, visit freeportcan.org.

Eating less meat is a significant way to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, FreeportCAN stated in a news release. One pound of beef produces 60 times more greenhouse gas than the equivalent amount of wheat or corn, according to an MIT Climate article. FreeportCAN claims many people underestimate the importance of meat and dairy to the climate crisis or are reluctant to give up meat because they think plant-based food is less tasty or doesn’t offer sufficient protein. The June 3 kickoff meal aims to change people’s minds.

Saturday’s event at Mallet Barn is free, family friendly and features a range of tasty plant-based meals provided by volunteers. There will also be music, face painting and a draw-your-own-veggie art table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: