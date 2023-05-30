BRUNSWICK — Elizabeth Putnam scored four goals to lead the Brunswick girls lacrosse team to an 11-7 win over Maranacook/Winthrop in a Class B/C crossover game Tuesday.

Kelsie Carlton had a late assist for the Dragons (12-2), picking up her 100th career point in the process.

“I really could not be prouder of this team,” Brunswick head coach EmaLeigh Aschbrenner said.

The teams were tied 3-3 before Brunswick exploded for eight goals in the second half, including three by Putnam, to pull away for good.

“I just told (the team at halftime) to keep playing their game, clean it up a little bit,” Aschbrenner said. “Once we regrouped and gave them some words of encouragement, they found it and they finished it.”

Ashley Deschamp had two goals for Maranacook/Winthrop (8-5).

