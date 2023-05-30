LISBON FALLS – Paul Armstrong, of Lisbon Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with family by his side.

﻿Paul was born in Solon on May 17, 1941, a son to Asher and Leba (Jones) Armstrong. He was raised in Harpswell and attended Harpswell Schools. In 1960, he graduated from Brunswick High School and enrolled in the Army.

﻿A week after graduating, Paul left for basic training. He was in the Army for six years before joining the Army Reserves for the following 20 years. Paul loved his country and was a passionate and dedicated member of the Armed Forces. He was stationed in Saudi Arabia where he served in Desert Storm for one year. He proudly retired from the Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 3rd Class (CWO-3).

﻿Towards the end of his career, Paul was the manager for his unit the 619th Transportation Company on Minot Avenue in Auburn.

﻿Paul married Patricia Berube in 1973. They enjoyed life together and were happily married for 50 years. He loved and enjoyed his dog Annie and enjoyed having a vegetable garden yearly. He spent his summers camping all over Maine and New Hampshire with friends and family.

﻿Paul was predeceased by his parents; his brother David Armstrong; and grandson Tyler McEwen.

﻿He leaves behind his loving wife Patricia of Lisbon Falls, his siblings Joanne Chipman, Husband Merwin of Harpswell, Mary Skillin of Florida, Scott Armstrong and wife Betty-Lou of Florida, and brother-in-law Eugene Berube of Lisbon.

﻿Paul leaves behind children, Terri Paquette, her husband Christopher, and their daughter Autumn Spearin-Dumbrocyo; Tammi McEwen, husband Brian and children Derek McEwen and Hilary Sequeira; Tina Jordan, her husband Steven and their daughters Hailey Summers and Hanna Stevens; Terry Patterson and children Kyle and Ryan Todte; Casey Armstrong, wife Theresa and their son Aiden. He also leaves behind his two great granddaughters Kennedi Sequeira and Oliviana Spearin-Dumbrocyo.

﻿Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com for the Armstrong family.

﻿Visitation hours will be May 31, 2023 from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main Street Lisbon Falls Maine 04252

﻿A Full Military Memorial ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. on June 1, located at 143 Blue Star Avenue in Augusta.

﻿A small gathering will be held after the ceremony at VFW, 509 Leighton Rd, Augusta.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Homes | 40 Main Street Lisbon Falls, ME 04252 | (207) 353-4951

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be sent to:

the Travis Mills

Foundation