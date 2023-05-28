FREEPORT – Gary S. Green, 59, of Freeport, passed away on May 20, 2023. Gary, was born to Richard and Myrtle Green on May 16, 1964.

Gary was a fire, warming our souls, lighting our way in the darkness. His laugh would fill halls contagiously spreading pure positivity to any within ear shot. He was a tinkerer of all things, “Macgyver” as we called him growing up because of his knack for fixing anything that broke. He spent the majority of his years working as a diesel mechanic, he spent 14 years working for Bluerock industries. After Bluerock he found himself working for a few other locations, some being, New England diesel, National Distributors, Town of Yarmouth, and most recently North East Transport. He always kept his trucks, home, and motorcycle clean and running perfectly, for he took pride in all things his family owned and put his entire being into every project or job he had.

He loved with his entire heart, and his smile told you that. He would do anything for anyone who asked him for a hand, and with his Gary charm he would assure you it would all be ok. He loved camping with the family more than anything. Every year we would do large trips to Cathedral Pines and Lake Pemaquid. not only camping but spending time with lifelong friends like Tammy, Tom, Bobby, Debbie, Glenn and Lillian. When out to dinner He was always so excited to get himself a seafood platter, and fond memories were made eating Jim Dandys from Friendly’s.

He was an amazing drummer who played in a band “The Desperados” for many years and passed his passion for music on to his boys. He was the number 1 fan for both of his sons. He always made it to every sports game or concert to support them. His wit was unmatchable, always quick with a one liner to lift spirits or keep a party alive. Have you ever done a burnout on a Harley in your kitchen? Gary did, then built a kitchen island for his wife. He was the life of a get-together and will be sorely missed.

Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years Karen Green; his two sons Tyler and Cotey Green; his five grandchildren; his “daughters” Kassi Harney and Kayli Green, two daughters-in-law Shannon and Jessica Green; his mother Myrtle; brother Rickie Green and his wife Cheryl. He was predeceased by his father Richard Green Sr. and brother Richard Green Jr.

We will be having a Benefit to help with the medical bills for any who would like to come on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 2 to 6 p.m.at the Eagles Club in New Gloucester. 341 Sabbathday Rd New Gloucester, ME 04260.

﻿