The Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce invites community members to join in celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Wiscasset Community Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 15 at 242 Gardiner Road.

Join the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and community celebration with music, food, adult beverages and a raffle. Time will be set aside for the chamber annual meeting and awards. The chamber will recognize those who have been instrumental in supporting the center, and a display of the past and present will be showcased.

Food will be available for purchase from Tara-bly Good Catering, and Maine Tasting will be setting up the cash bar. Jodie’s Cafe and Bakery will provide the desserts. Live music and dancing with Boogie2Shooz, and a $10 cover charge to help defray costs.

Call the chamber with questions at (207) 882-9600 or email [email protected] Sign up early by going to the Wiscasset Rec web page at tinyurl.com/3fnaf677.

