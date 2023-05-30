Mainebiz will host its annual Health Care Forum next Wednesday, June 7. The Mainebiz Health Care Forum provides the most up-to-date insights available on the future of health care and features a panel of industry leaders and experts discussing the latest developments in this vital sector, along with exploring the top trends and innovations that are shaping health care in Maine.

This year’s topic is access to care: the challenges, opportunities and tools for Maine employers. A panel of executives will talk about the tools the U.S. health care systems, providers, insurance carriers and the state provide and what employers can do to support improved access to care for Maine’s population.

The panel includes Tim Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health; Amy Harkins, human resources services manager at KMA Human Resources Consulting; Brett M. Loffredo, MD, senior medical director of primary care, MaineHealth; Eric Swain, New England vice president of UnitedHealthcare; and moderator Jackie Farwell, communications director at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The forum is from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. For more information or to register, visit mainebiz.biz/HCF23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: