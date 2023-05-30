The Brunswick Landing Arts Market returns this summer to the grounds of the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Ave. The artists will be displaying and selling their work this year on the following Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: June 10 and 24; July 8, 15 and 29; Aug. 5, 12, and 26; and Sept. 9. The number of artists and their crafts vary from week to week.

The Arts Market was organized in 2021 by Ann and Bob Hutchins, owners and operators of Maine Made Photos, which they established in 2006 after relocating from New Orleans due to hurricane Katrina. Their shop is located on Brunswick Landing.

The Arts Market is designed to showcase and sell Maine artists’ work and at the same time draw attention to and help support the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum. The museum is embarking on a $3.5 million building renovation and exhibit installation to preserve the heritage of maritime patrol aviation — particularly that of the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick — and to memorialize those Brunswick based air crewmen who lost their lives in service to their country.

The museum continues to open on its regular schedule of Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The museum will also be open each Saturday of the Arts Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A major feature of the museum is its state-of-the-art flight simulator.

For further information concerning the Brunswick Landing Arts Market or to be a vendor, contact Ann Hutchins at [email protected]

