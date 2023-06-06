As we head into graduation weekend for Brunswick, Mt. Ararat and Morse High Schools, I figured it was a great time for another edition of the 10 x 100 — 10 updates in about 100 words or less. Here we go:

Maine State Music Theatre goes curtains up on June 7

I mentioned the full season a few weeks ago in our summer preview, but “Titanic” is opening this Wednesday with all of the majesty and wonder you have come to expect from Maine State Music Theatre. To get tickets or discover the entire season, log on to msmt.org.

I did want to take a moment to thank MSMT for coming back for another season. The cascading effect of what MSMT brings to the local economy is astounding. There are literally thousands of summer diners and customers that they bring to our local restaurants and retailers during their season before and after performances. Bringing hundreds of people to our region every week of the summer certainly helps us all. Thank you.

2nd Fridays Brunswick, June 9

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s summer art walk series begins this Friday, June 9, as 2nd Fridays Brunswick kicks off at 4 p.m. Artists, musicians and theater groups will be showcasing what they do all throughout downtown Brunswick. For a full list of acts, check out the BDA website at brunswickdowntown.org and search the BDA Events tab.

Brunswick Pride, June 10

At least a dozen chamber members will be on hand with booths, with even more giving sponsorship support, at Brunswick Pride from noon to 5 p.m. on the downtown Brunswick Mall on Saturday, June 10. Starting at the gazebo end of the mall, you will see colorful displays celebrating Pride Month with food vendors, music, face painting and family-friendly games. Find out more at brunswickpride.org and click on the 2023 Festival link at the top of the page.

Centre Street block party, June 10

Capitalizing on the Morse Alumni Weekend traffic, a dozen businesses on Centre Street in Bath are hosting a block party from 3-9 p.m. There will be bands, business tours, a bouncy house, kids karaoke, “So You Think You Know Morse High School” trivia at Byrne’s and so much more. Union + Co., Byrne’s Irish Pub and Café Crème are just some of the businesses holding events, along with tours of the Grant building that Union + Co. is revitalizing. Find the event details on Facebook or go to the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber Facebook page where we shared the details earlier this week.

12 @ 12 Networking Lunch, June 21, noon to 1:30

Want to have a free lunch and meet 11 other business leaders? Then our BBRC’s 12 @ 12 lunch series is for you. Each month we host these events at different businesses and each attendee gets a free lunch and five minutes to talk about their business. You must pre-register. If you’re a local businessperson who wants to secure your seat, contact Anthony at the BBRC by calling 725-8797 or email him at [email protected] Members are given preference, but non-members are welcome to register, too.

Wings & Wheels, Trek Across Maine, Lisbon Blues Festival — all on Father’s Day weekend

We posted about this also in our summer preview a few weeks back, but it bears repeating:

• Trek Across Maine, June 16-18, Thomas Point Beach, Brunswick: The American Lung Association’s 39th Annual Trek Across Maine will once again be starting on Friday and ending on Father’s Day at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick. For more information, check out the ALA website.

• Maine Blues Festival, June 17, Lisbon: For just the second year, our neighbors in Lisbon will be hosting the Maine Blues Festival with over 20 acts on five stages in one fantastic day. For event details, check out mainebluesfestival.com.

• Wings & Wheels, June 17, Brunswick Executive Airport: This brand-new event will feature classic cars, airplanes, helicopter rides, airplane rides and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to register your plane or car, check out blwingsandwheels.com.

June Chamber After Hours, June 27 at Iris Eats

Our newest member, Iris Eats, is hosting our June Chamber After Hours networking night on June 27, from 5-7 p.m. Elyse and her crew have a great spot at 419 Harpswell Islands Road in Harpswell (Route 24), right on the campus of Safe Harbor Marina. They have a great selection of sandwiches, wine, drinks and so much more, including a deck overlooking the marina. If you want to learn more about Iris Eats, check out iriseatsmaine.com, and to register for the event, log on to the BBRC website at midcoastmaine.com.

The Theater Project: Playing for Laughs improv and ‘SQUEEZE ME!’

The Theater Project in Brunswick has two shows coming up soon. First is TTP improv troupe, Playing for Laughs, which is performing Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. at the theater on 14 School St.in Brunswick. $10 at the door.

Also, The Theater Project will be hosting “SQUEEZE ME!”, a new musical comedy by Maine-based writer and songwriter Brian Daly. Set in New York City in the 1960s, “SQUEEZE ME!” is about a woman who is so desperate to keep her plastics factory open that she commissions the first industrial musical. This show will run Thursday through Sunday, July 6-23, but some performances are already selling out. Get your tickets at theaterproject.com.

Chamber guest guide arriving any day

Thanks to those who have reached out for the 2023 Eat Play Stay chamber guide. We’re expecting to get them from the printer any day now and will be delivering to those who requested them shortly thereafter. Speaking of publications …

Community Calendar of Events slated for June 21 release date

The BBRC is bringing back our Community Calendar of Events with over 500 events in the area listed by date. It’s basically a conglomeration of two dozen community organizations’ event calendars from now until the year’s end. Look for a release on or around June 21.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

