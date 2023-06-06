BOWDOIN – Wendall M. Card, 81, died Wednesday May 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 27, 1941, in Lisbon Falls, a son of Robert T. and Shirley F. Marshall Card. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1960. He married Sherianne Rogers, Sept. 1, 1961 in Topsham. He had worked for Pejepscot Paper, and served as Bowdoin’s Road Commissioner for several years. He was widely known as a private contractor in the area for most of his life. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed being an amateur sugarmaker (maple Syrup) and hunting.

He was predeceased by a brother, Clifford Card. He is survived by his wife, Sherianne Card of Bowdoin; two sons, Gary Card (Brenda) and Wendall Card Jr. (Lisa) of Bowdoin; two daughters, Linda Skelton (Rodney) and Rhonda Wagg (Jim) of Bowdoin; two sisters, Glenice Nurse (Bob) and Carlene Morgan (Granville) of Bowdoin; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit 4-7 p.m., Wednesday June 7, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Thursday at the funeral home, followed by interment in South Bowdoin Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Foundation.

