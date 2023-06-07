UUCB Concerts for a Cause will host Porch Party Mamas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the Greater Brunswick area while raising money for local charities. Porch Party Mamas will be the last concert of the 2022-23 season and will benefit the Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.

The Porch Party Mamas are a magnetic Boston-area band of four female musicians who’ve developed a blend of folk, country, Celtic and blues styles. They play beautiful arrangements of whimsical songs featuring dynamic lead vocals and harmonies backed by guitar, fiddle, accordion, piano, percussion, banjo and bass playing.

Inspired by playing and singing each other’s songs at their own porch parties, these musicians and singer/songwriters decided to combine their individual talents and create their own band. They took their act on the road, and Porch Party Mamas was born. All are seasoned players, each with their own pervasive individual music persona and critical accolades. Between them, they have shared the stage with a distinguished litany of artists, including Willie Nelson, the Indigo Girls and Lyle Lovett.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and $10 for students and children. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/porchparty.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: