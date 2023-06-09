WEST BATH – Frederick M. Doten, 79, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Saturday June 17, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off Oak Grove Avenue between the ponds. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home 819 High St, Bath.

