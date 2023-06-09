UNION – Norman Bennett Hooper Jr., 54, of Union passed away peacefully at his home in Union on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born in Damariscotta on Aug. 19, 1968, the son of Norman Sr. and Marlene (Nickerson) Hooper. He grew up in Phippsburg graduating from Morse High School, class of 1985. After graduating, Bennett worked a few jobs until finding his passion at the New Meadows Inn as their cook. Bennett loved to be in the kitchen, it’s where his heart belonged. He loved to cook. He worked at the New Meadows until its closing, with over twenty years of service.

Bennett was a jack of all trades, but when it came to doing yard work, he strived. He always enjoyed keeping busy and putting in a hard days work. Family was very important to Bennett, something that he took great pride in. He always looked forward to spending time with his friends & family. In his spare time, he especially enjoyed fishing with his son Anthony. The time they spent together meant the world to him. He was a man who would help anyone and will be missed by all those that knew him.

He is predeceased by his father Norman Sr.

He leaves behind a son, Anthony Hooper and his wife, Michelle of Richmond; siblings, Dawn Segars and her husband Guy of Brunswick, Robin Hooper of Brunswick, Kenny Hooper of Bath, Kitty Hooper of Brunswick and Alan Hooper of Brunswick; four grandchildren, three nieces and four great nieces.

Visiting will be held on Monday, June 12 from 10-11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.