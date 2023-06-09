Hannah Wilkoff and Amelia Donsbach were born on the same day and have taken parallel paths to become the top students at Brunswick High School.

Wilkoff was named valedictorian and Donsbach was named salutatorian of the 156-member Class of 2023, which will celebrate its graduation at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Bowdoin College’s Watson Arena.

“They are both excellent students, participate in a variety of activities in and out of school, and care greatly about their community,” said Principal Troy Henninger. “They both are exceptionally bright and kind individuals — both will no doubt make their mark at their next stop in life.”

President of the National Honor Society and a National Merit Scholarship finalist, Wilkoff will attend Harvard University to study global economics and business.

“I’m looking forward to going to college and being exposed to more opportunities,” she said.

She was an accomplished musician and athlete at Brunswick. She’s a pianist and drummer and was in Honors Jazz Band and was selected among the top 10 percussionists in New England based on teacher nominations and All-State scores. She was captain of the ice hockey team and co-captain of the cross-country team.

She was presented with the Davis Award for outstanding citizenship twice during her high school career.

“This award is given to two individuals in every grade level who possess an overall ‘kind’ demeanor, a genuine sympathetic interest in other people and a willingness to go above and beyond in helping others,” said Christina Ring, her counselor.

Donsbach, a member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society, will attend Middlebury College in Vermont.

She plans to major in environmental science and work in conservation one day. She wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Nancy, who works at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the gulf and exploring solutions to challenges oceans across the world face.

Donsbach said she took an Advanced Placement environmental science course offered at Brunswick High for the first time last year.

“It was such a cool class,” she said. “I’ve always loved science, but that set it in stone for me that that’s what I want to do.”

Donsbach was a member of the school’s Environmental Club; she also played field hockey, lacrosse and practiced dance.

“She has made the most of all her endeavors in life thus far and done so with passion, intensity and a positive outlook,” said Diane Cook, her counselor.

Wilkoff and Donsbach said Brunswick High prepared them well for the next chapter in their lives.

“I’m always going to hold Brunswick close to my heart,” Wilkoff said.

“I will miss it a lot. It’s an amazing school,” Donsbach said.

