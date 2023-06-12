Workers at Little Dog Coffee shop in Brunswick went on strike this past weekend for the second time since May, alleging the owner of the business hasn’t addressed their complaints about scheduling and replacing faulty equipment.

The owner, Larry Flaherty, denies those claims.

Planning to remain on strike for the rest of the week, Little Dog workers were joined Monday afternoon by Bath Iron Works union members, who showed solidarity by waving signs reading “No More Unfair Labor Practices” and “Little big dogs bite back.”

Since unionizing in November, barista Sophie Creamer said Flaherty cut workers’ hours by half a week before Christmas without warning. Formerly working 40 hours a week, Creamer said she now works 22 hours a week. Making $14.50 an hour, Creamer said when Flaherty offered employees a benefits package costing $200 a month, she couldn’t afford it.

“We deserve a democratic workplace,” she said.

The shop workers in November unanimously voted to unionize through Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union that represents Starbucks workers at shops across the country, including one in Biddeford and another in Portland that recently closed. Since then, Little Dog workers have been negotiating a contract with Flaherty while equipment keeps breaking down and communications are lacking, they claim. The workers last month filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board alleging Flaherty has bargained in bad faith.

Advertisement

Creamer said scheduling has become challenging since their last store manager quit, leaving three teenagers to run the shop on Saturday by themselves. In addition to a lack of leadership, Creamer said none of the remaining employees are ServSafe certified — a program that provides safety training for food service managers to prevent foodborne illnesses. This means the shop can’t serve food.

Flaherty said the previous store manager who was ServSafe certified worked their last day on June 8.

“Based upon Maine health code, there is a period of 60 days to replace a ServeSafe-qualified person in charge. The union’s complaint is just another false narrative,” Flaherty said. “The union members who worked on Saturday were 19, 18, 17 and 17. There are currently no ServSafe-certified union members. There were two shifts available Saturday that other union members refused to work — 9-5 and 8-4 — leaving the store short-handed.”

Barista Jessica Czarnecki claimed Flaherty has not made out any new work schedules since the manager left and has neglected to show them how to make orders with vendors or how to complete the ServSafe program.

Czarnecki said the coffee shop is a busy location with hundreds of patrons coming in and out each weekend and can serve up to 100 customers on a slow day. Czarnecki said the strike isn’t even about equipment that continues to malfunction even after attempted repairs but about the lack of communication from Flaherty since they unionized.

“As we have made abundantly clear, we are ready and willing and able to negotiate with the union representatives. Unfortunately, they choose to make false statements and create a narrative based on falsehoods once again,” Flaherty said. “Also, we have not heard from them for months regarding setting up a bargaining session.”

Advertisement

Flaherty acquired Little Dog last year; he also owns the Met Coffee House chain, with one location in Freeport and two in North Conway, New Hampshire.

“Little Dog Workers United members say they only wish to provide good service to the community, but that can only happen [with] cooperation from the owner,” according to a news release. “The union hopes that the two parties can meet at the bargaining table in good faith so that they can continue to provide the service that the Brunswick community has enjoyed for the past 15 years.”

Brunswick police officers arrived at the picket line around 1 p.m. Monday after receiving two noise complaints from surrounding businesses. Police asked protestors not to use their megaphone and to reduce the noise. Workers continued to protest with the buzz of drivers honking in support up and down Maine Street.

Police declined to speak with The Times Record outside the coffee shop. No arrests were made.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: