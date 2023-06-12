Elijah Huttman, of Richmond, has been named a Filene Music Scholarship winner at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. He is a graduating senior from Hall-Dale High School. Huttman was selected from a large field of applicants as one of 26 finalists. Scholarship winners are chosen annually from the finalists during the Filene Music Competition held on campus.

In high school, Huttman was a member of the National Honor Society and Tri-M, the music honor society, as well as Senior Senate. He graduated summa cum laude and has participated in jazz band, jazz choir, band and chorus, and has had lead roles in musical theater throughout high school. He was co-captain of the Taiko Drumming group. He was selected as principal oboe for the All-Eastern Honors Band in 12th grade and to the All-National Honors Ensembles Orchestra in 10th grade as well as the All-State Band and Orchestra all four years. Huttman was selected to the Jazz All State Choir in 11th grade. He also was awarded the second place Friends Award in Bangor Symphony Orchestra Maine High School Concerto Competition in February.

Huttman has also been an active musician in the community. He has performed with the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra for the 2022-23 season, played viola in pit orchestra for “The Sound of Music” at Waterville Opera House; performed with the Mid Maine Youth Orchestra in seventh through 12th grades and the Mozart Mentors Orchestra in ninth through 12th grades; and previously performed with the Pineland Fiddlers, the Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony and the Augusta Symphony Orchestra.

Huttman will be attending Skidmore College in the fall and plans to double major in studio art and anthropology with a minor in music.

Thanks to the generosity of the Lincoln and Therese Filene Foundation and the Ladd Charitable Corporation, the Filene Music Program has been a signature part of Skidmore College for more than 35 years. The program supports four-year scholarships to exceptional student scholar-musicians who are free to pursue any course of study at Skidmore College, which has one of the finest liberal arts music programs in the country, according to a prepared release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: