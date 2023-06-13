BRUNSWICK — Tom Sheridan has a change of plans.

Instead of going to see the Dave Matthews Band in Bangor on Friday night, Sheridan, the head coach of the Messalonskee boys lacrosse team, will lead his team in a state final for the first time in his 28-year career.

“My wife gave me (the tickets) as a birthday present and I have to sell those now,” Sheridan said.

The No. 3 Eagles rolled to an 18-8 win over No. 2 Brunswick in soggy conditions in a Class B semifinal on Tuesday night. Messalonskee (12-4) will meet No. 1 York (12-4) in the state final on Friday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. It’s the first Class B final in program history for the Eagles.

“Getting (to states) has always been the goal,” Sheridan said. “I think this is the next step forward. The guys played a full team game tonight. We’ve got to take that next step and I think our guys are ready for that now.”

Brunswick, the defending Class B champion, finished 11-5.

Advertisement

Cooper LeClair led the Eagles with six goals, five of which were scored in the first half. Brady Brunelle scored five goals, while Walter Fegel added four goals.

“It feels amazing,” LeClair said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever gone this far. We’ve been knocked out the last two times in the (semifinals).”

Tied 1-1 early the first quarter, the Eagles jumped ahead on LeClair’s second goal of the game and never looked back. The junior attack netted five of Messalonskee’s first half goals, leading the Eagles to an 11-6 halftime lead.

“My teammates were getting me open,” LeClair said. “They were passing the ball around, I just happened to be the open guy and I happened to finish.”

“Cooper had the game of his life tonight,” Sheridan said. “He’s worked hard and he’s gotten better. He’s definitely one of our unsung heroes out there.”

Messalonskee powered ahead in the second half with six unanswered goals – three from Fegel – putting the Eagles up 17-6 and putting away the Dragons for good.

Advertisement

“This game was able about possession, being smart and slowing (the offense) down, looking for the right guy, no matter who it is and trusting each other,” said Fegel, a senior.

Nick Marro had three goals for Brunswick.

Brunswick head coach Jason Miller credited Messalonskee senior Bryce Crowell’s dominance on face offs as a key to the game.

“It’s just tough when every face off, you’re playing defense,” Miller said. “It’s tough when you have to immediately go back on D. Bryce is a master of his craft, and it really pays off for them. It showed here. You can’t score goals if you’re on defense.”

The win was revenge for the Eagles, who fell 14-11 to the Dragons in the semifinals last season.

The Eagles have two days to prepare for York in the state final.

“They haven’t seen us, we haven’t seen them,” Sheridan said. “It’ll be an interesting game, playing on the turf… I know York has a phenomenal offense and defensively, I definitely have to prepare and do some homework now. We’ll enjoy the win now, but back to work tomorrow.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: