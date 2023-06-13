After nine years as the athletic director at Lisbon High, Eric Hall said he is ready for his next role as the AD at Freeport High.

“I’m looking forward to the new opportunity. It’s been nine years here in Lisbon and I feel like what I was able to learn in Lisbon will help me with my transition to Freeport,” Hall said.

Hall, 47, was appointed the new athletic director at Freeport High by the RSU 5 school board on May 24. He will replace Craig Sickels, who is retiring after 29 years as Freeport’s AD. Under Sickels, the school nearly doubled the number of athletic teams from 24 to 43 and won 35 state championships.

“He’s a great guy. I think he’ll do a great job,” said Sickels, who retires on June 30. “He’s gonna pick up a number of additional sports as well as two middle schools and I think he’ll be up for the challenge.”

Hall also has been serving as the assistant principal at Lisbon High. He grew up in the town and attended school there. During his nine years as Lisbon’s AD, the Greyhounds captured multiple track state titles and a football state championship while fielding competitive athletic teams year in and year out.

Hall is proud of what he’s done at Lisbon, but is looking forward to joining a Freeport athletic department that has had even greater success in recent years with multiple sports teams going deep into the playoffs.

“They’re kind of a gem here. They’re starting to become a name here in the state so I’m looking forward to being a part of that,” Hall said.

Hall’s tenure at Lisbon has been a family affair, with his father serving as a long-time teacher and track coach at the school and both of his sons graduating from Lisbon. It can be hard to leave a place with such strong ties, but as Hall observed first-hand, Freeport has a lot to offer.

“I was (there) for the Class B state track meet and the amount of support they have from their community for their student athletes and teams is just remarkable.” Hall said.

The Freeport community will play a central role in Hall’s plans as he transitions to his new job.

“The first thing (I plan to do) is to continue building relationships with the coaching staff, student athletes, and parents,” Hall said.

