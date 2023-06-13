BATH – Robert Gerard Billington, 85, passed on June 2, 2023 at Hill House Nursing Home in Bath.

Born March 2, 1938 in Bangor to Richard and Thelma Billington. At the age of 3 he moved to Bath and was raised by his aunt and uncle, Gerard and Doris Billington. Bob attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse in 1956. He captained the 55 Western Maine basketball champions and the 56 State Champs. He was a drummer in the Maine Cadets and the Buccaneers Senior Drum and Bugle Corps, travelling to competitions, cementing many lifetime friendships.

Bob attended MCI and the University of Southern Maine. He began his 42-year career at BIW; graduating as a shipfitter in the apprenticeship program, moving to estimating supervisor and contract administrator before retiring in 2001.

Bob always loved supporting Morse sports and was a broadcaster for shipbuilder basketball for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club and enjoyed being a member of the Bath Country Club.

He was predeceased by son, Mark in 2015.

He leaves behind the love of his life of 63 years, Arlene (King); and leaves daughter, Donna Moreau (James) of Phippsburg and son, Michael Billington of Bath; twp grandsons, Dylan Moreau (Abby) of Bath, and Luke Moreau (Amanda Hunter) of Phippsburg; and two great-granddaughters, April and Elliot of Bath.

The family would like to thank CHANS Hospice and a special thanks to all the staff of the Hill House.

There will be no funeral. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Morse High School

ALL-Sports Boosters,

826 Shipbuilder Dr.,

Bath, ME 04530