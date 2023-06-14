BRUNSWICK — It’s been 11 years since the Brunswick girls lacrosse team last played for a state title, but that chance is finally here.

The Dragons (14-2) will play Greely (14-2) in the Class B title game at 5 p.m. on Friday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

“I know (Greely) is going to be a very intense and aggressive team,” said Brunswick third-year coach EmaLeigh Aschbrenner. “They’re not a one-man show. They’re truly one team. They have girls from end line to end line with a lot of talent and I know that’s us as well.”

No. 2 Brunswick enters the final having won eight of its last nine games, including a 12-7 decision over No. 3 Cony in a state semifinal on Tuesday. Greely defeated No. 5 Messalonskee 16-6 in the other semifinal to reach the Class B title game for a second straight year. Greely beat York 13-7 in the state final game last season.

The Dragons, who last loss to Class A Cheverus 8-7 in late May, have outscored their opponents 181-100 this season. The Dragons have allowed five or fewer goals eight times this spring.

“Our defense is definitely one of our strong suits. I love defense and that’s where we’ve excelled this year,” said Aschbrenner.

“I feel like we’ve really gotten into our stride this year, especially on defense,” added senior Elise Gillis. “We like to call ourselves ‘fluid’ as we all kind of think with the same mentality and able to switch around and help each other.”

Brunswick has not only relied on a team effort defensively, it has on offense as well. This was evident Tuesday, when six different Dragons scored against Cony.

“You go into the season thinking this person is going to do ‘XYZ’ or you think this person is going to score a lot of goals,” said Aschbrenner. “One day it is that and someone gets a bunch of goals and assists, then the next day it can be four different scorers.”

In the win over Cony, the Dragons led by two goals and were on the attack when Aschbrenner called a timeout. She said she reiterated to her team that they needed to work together.

“I told them we needed to settle down and need to set up and use each other,” she said. “I told them they have to use each other and play together and act like a family on the field.”

The Dragons responded with three goals in just over a minute to essentially put the game away.

“It’s almost like poking the dragon, putting that fire underneath them; it’s go time,” Aschbrenner said about the team’s scoring barrage. “That intensity and driven attitude is really present this year, and that’s because of the maturity of this team.

“They really play like a family. The seniors I have now were playing for me since they were sophomores, my first year. Those eight girls have been playing together for three solid years. Having consistency in the team and coach has been so beneficial for them and to be able to trust one another on and off the field. It’s amazing where I’ve seen some of their passes that they know who’s going to be in the spot every single time. They don’t even have to look or see.”

Brunswick’s eight seniors include Leila Bannon, Lydia Blood, Emma Comparato, Elly Burnham, Kelsie Carlton, Gillis, Ella Gustafson and Hannah Lay.

“We’ve been playing together since third grade like a lot of these seniors have and I just feel like it’s a really good last hurrah for us because we’re really close,” said Blood.

Added Gillis: “I’m pretty pumped; it’s pretty exciting and it’s a good way to end my lacrosse career.”

