Maine has a rich and complicated history of multilingualism and multiculturalism that is often forgotten. French, English, and Wabanaki languages were widely spoken throughout the state’s early history. However, in 1919 the Maine State legislature passed a law that required schools to exclusively teach in English.

The law was designed to target French speakers who had settled in Maine in two distinct groups: St. John River Valley Acadians, who came to Maine after they were ousted from the Canadian Maritime Provinces by the British in the late 18th century, and French Canadians who traveled from Québec in the 19th century in search of economic opportunity.

The “No-French” law is not a relic of the distant past — it remained in place until 1960 and deeply altered the linguistic and cultural landscape of Maine during its 42 years in existence.

The arrival of New Mainers presents an opportunity to expand every student’s access to new languages and honor the history of multilingualism in Maine. Reinvigorating projects like the dual-language program proposed at Kate Furbish Elementary School in Brunswick could also alter the linguistic and cultural landscape of Maine, but this time for the better.

The project, which was put on hold during the pandemic, offers invaluable cross-cultural communication skills to students across the district. Starting in June, 60 New Mainer families will be moving to Brunswick. In the fall of 2023, the school district expects enrollment of New Mainer students to more than double. In the Portland school district, about 34% of enrolled students come from households that speak languages other than English and that number will likely continue to rise. Embracing the new languages in Maine presents an opportunity to reevaluate old language programs and construct new ones that positively impact all students.

Research indicates that knowledge of a second language is connected to increased innovation, higher income, and stronger empathy. According to a 2019 report, 90% of US employers said they relied on employees with language skills other than English and 56% said their foreign language demand would greatly increase in the next five years. Bilingual students are better communicators and better leaders.

Advertisement

In the case of Kate Furbish, students would be set up for bilingual success early in their educational journeys. Alexandra Fish, dual-language committee chair for the Kate Furbish program, told the Portland Press Herald in 2018: “Students would begin instruction taught 90% in the second language and 10% in English. Each year until fifth grade, the second language component would decrease by 10% until there was a 60/40 split.”

The benefits of bilingualism aren’t limited to future job prospects and improved interpersonal skills. While some may worry that early bilingual education may slow academic success in other areas, research shows that dual-language immersion programs often result in academic performance that is on target or even above average. The arrival of New Mainers should be celebrated as an opportunity to increase the linguistic diversity of the state and a chance to grant all Maine students access to brighter futures while also serving as an opportunity to learn about the history of multilingualism in the state.

Creating dual language programs is not an overnight process, but they can be achieved with public support and political momentum. In 2014 the Portland school district started a bilingual immersion program at Lyseth Elementary School that has been so successful that it won an award for Elementary School of the Year from the Embassy of Spain’s Ministry of Education.

All Maine students should benefit from dual-language programs but that can’t be accomplished without community engagement. Familiarize yourself with your school district’s budget process and contact your school board members and administrators to express your support for dual-immersion programs and/or second language instruction. Encourage the use of multilingual picture books as educational materials in our schools and reach out to Multilingual Mainers and other language programs to volunteer or ask how you can get involved.

The effort that has already been put into the Kate Furbish dual-language immersion program means that it is perfectly positioned to become a reality, all it needs is enough public support.

Elijah Miller-Wilson is a student at Bowdoin College.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: