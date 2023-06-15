Beware scammers

I recently watched a story on the news of an elderly woman who was scammed out of several thousand dollars by a thief who called and convinced her he was her grandson and was in jail and needed money. The victim went to the bank and withdrew the money before handing it over to an accomplice.

Seeing this story brought me back to a recent visit to my credit union. While waiting in line, I overheard an exchange between an elderly woman and the teller. The woman was apparently withdrawing a large amount of cash which was unusual for her. What happened next was the teller inquiring in a kind and compassionate manner what the money was for. The teller was convinced the withdrawal was for legitimate purposes and the transaction was completed.

When I approached the teller, I thanked her for her concern and due diligence in dealing with the woman. Employees at banking institutions are at the front lines of these scams and can play a significant role in preventing similar events. Family members also need to talk to elderly relatives and convince them to investigate these scam calls. Bravo to this teller and to the credit union for being proactive.

Steven Edmondson,

Topsham

Thanks to the Maine Maritime Museum



The Maine’s First Ship community is elated to have Virginia home at the Bath Freight Shed dock. We are grateful to our volunteers, members, and community who have worked tirelessly and provided funds to restore the integrity of Virginia’s dock system after an unexpected ice disaster this winter.



The Maine’s First Ship community is deeply grateful to the Maine Maritime Museum for a warm welcome and generous hospitality. Virginia’s time at the MMM dock allowed our historic vessel to meet new folks and fostered a meaningful comradery between the MFS and MMM staff and volunteers.



Thank you to Tony for catching our first line at the dock. Thank you to Chris Timm for the warm hug after a six-hour transit from Wiscasset in May. Thank you to Jason Morin for making space for our vessel at the start of a busy summer season. Thank you to Captain Cindy of the Merrymeeting for helping to arrange our first fuel delivery from Bert’s Oil. Thank you to the education team and the many volunteers who helped to tell Virginia’s story, the MFS story, and the tale of the Popham Colony. Our crew has appreciated and enjoyed our time with your crew!



One silver lining the dock damage this winter has been our opportunity to reconnect with the Maine Maritime Museum and to revisit our roots. Folks familiar with Maine’s First Ship history know that in the late ’90s there was discussion about constructing the vessel at the museum. After near dissolution of the project in the early 2000’s, a board was reassembled, a brave shipwright volunteered, and a motley crew established a build site at a fairly dilapidated Bath Freight Shed. Over two decades later, a dream was launched, and our lovely Virginia has enjoyed a month of excellent hospitality at this southern end of the Long Reach ahead of her homecoming. Huzzah!



To Chris Timm, and the team at the Maine Maritime Museum, Thank You!



Kirstie Truluck, executive director

Maine’s First Ship

Bath

Pine Tree Power too great an expense

When I’m asked why I oppose Pine Tree Power’s takeover of our utilities, my answer is simple: it’s really expensive. Pine Tree Power is a complicated plan that will upend the structure and operations of our entire power grid. But, for me, it can all be boiled down to costs.



If voters approve Pine Tree Power, the State of Maine will need to borrow upwards of $10 billion to seize the assets of Central Maine Power and Versant. Think about the size of that debt and the interest that’ll be tacked on. The state has never, ever borrowed that much money before. We, as ratepayers, will bear the responsibility of paying back every single penny.



There are plenty of reasons to oppose Pine Tree Power. I just gave you 10 billion to consider.

Richard Libby,

Topsham

We need to stop Pine Tree Power before it has the chance to stop snowmobilers and other recreationists from using the trails people have been enjoying for decades. If the Pine Tree Power referendum passes, Central Maine Power and Versant Power will be forced to sell all their assets to the state. Everything will become government property and subject to the decisions of elected politicians with the authority to set new policies.

As the former executive director Maine Snowmobile Association, I worked closely with many of the thousands of people and companies that own the land snowmobile clubs use for their trail systems. CMP and Versant are two of those landowners. Each have hundreds of miles of trails across their properties and both are great to work with. They are proactive and responsive, especially when it comes to keeping trails open so our systems can interconnect.

Under Pine Tree Power, politicians – backed by their supporters who want to limit or completely shut off access – will decide what happens to all these trails. We can’t let that happen.

Help us protect trails and public access. Say no to the Pine Tree Power referendum question in November.

Bob Meyers,

Bath

Supporting trans rights

As the straight septuagenarian grandparent of a young transgender adult, I applaud Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s column, “New target, but it’s the same old hatred.” She reminds us that AIDS victims and gays not long ago were told to stay in the closet.

As a state legislator when the first attempt was made to amend the Maine Human Rights Act to include sexual preference, fewer than one third of us supported the bill.

Hate-based religion has a long history. The Crusaders set off for the Middle East during the Dark Ages to convert or kill those who worshiped a different god. It is remarkable how then and now, some who claim to follow Jesus who professed love for all beings show so little of it toward those they view as different.

Some Christian conservatives claim their religious freedom is being attacked by the broader society’s recognition of the LGBTQ community. And there are the right-wing politicians catering to this perversity by passing laws that protect no one’s freedom or liberty but restrict those of the LGBTQ community. Fortunately, such efforts have thus far been repelled in Maine.

Some haters claim that “trans” people must have been “groomed.” There were no groomers in our family. Upon learning that our grandchild had decided no longer to identify with the gender assigned at birth, we weren’t surprised. There were signs going back years of a desire not to conform to the assigned gender. Having made the transition, our grandchild is much happier and more outgoing.

Robert Howe,

Brunswick

What makes a good guest?

With Maine summer visitors coming, I’ve been asking people what makes a good house guest. “Someone who cleans up after themselves,” or, like my mother-in-law, leaves the space cleaner! The downside is when I visit her, I am hyper vigilant about cleanliness. “Someone who doesn’t make themselves at home.” I would love it if they made themselves at home! That meant they were relaxed and comfortable. When I visit my brother, he warns me they have to work. That leaves us free during the day and his wife even cooks dinner after working all day! Amazing hosts!



Then I wondered what makes a good host, like my brother and his wife, who are so welcoming. My parents allow the guests to do whatever in their homes and my mom silently cleans before and after. My dad will complain to my husband, not me, about how much work she does for guests. My mom even remembers your favorite dish and make it for you! The older I get, the less I am like my parents. I will ask my guests for help when I need it.



I have visited people who could not get me and my children out of their house fast enough. When my brother visits us, he is my sous chef, and dearly missed when he leaves!



What if you know beforehand who to visit or what is expected of you, as a host or guest? We all have intuitive hits like “that’s not a good idea” but it doesn’t make sense, so we ignore it. Do ask and do tell. And believe their answers, because it will be unbelievable to you.



Here’s to another joyful summer in Maine, whether you are a visitor or guest! Your home is a sacred space … honor it and yourself!

Karen Morency,

Freeport

