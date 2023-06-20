Two people were found dead in downtown Westbrook on Monday night, and a suspect is in custody.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the 800 block of Main Street around 8:30 p.m. found two victims dead at the scene. The suspect was also there, police Chief Sean Lally said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, Lally said.

The names of the victims and suspects have not been released because the investigation is ongoing and next of kin are being notified.

Maine State Police will investigate the deaths, Lally said.

This story will be updated.

