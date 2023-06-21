The Cobblestones will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston. The band hails from Western Maine and plays a variety of songs from artists such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Natalie Merchant, Mellencamp, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fleetwood Mac, Bonnie Raitt and many more.

The band features Carolyn Plourde on lead vocals; Michael Plourde on vocals and guitar; Danielle Tran on keyboards and harmony vocals; Mark Plourde on drums; and Steve Moore on bass and vocals.

“We specialize in great songs featuring passionate vocals, guitars, and tight harmonies,” said Plourde. “You’ll recognize many songs, but you won’t hear the same songs that other bands play. In addition to hits old and new, you’ll hear beautiful songs that are little-known classics, and we’ll introduce you to some of today’s most talented songwriters.”

Doors and cash bar open an hour before the show. The dance floor will be open all night. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door day of the show and can be purchased online at francocenter.org or by phone at (207) 689-2000. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the box office between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.