Westbrook Housing celebrates milestones

Westbrook Housing Authority recently celebrated Larrabee Village’s 25th anniversary and Presumpscot Commons’ 20th anniversary.

Larrabee Village, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, has one-bedroom, subsidized apartments for residents age 62 and older.

Presumpscot Commons, the former high school at 765 Main St., has one- and two-bedroom apartments for ages 55 and older.

Chris LaRoche is executive director and Barbara Soloway, property management director. Westbrook Housing can be reached at 854-9779.

Food truck Wednesday

Several food trucks will be at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Trucks include Eighty 8 Donuts, Fred’s Fried Dough, Great Scott’s Mac Wagon, Hero’s On Wheels, Mow’s Munchies, Naturally Jammin, PB & ME, Rollin’ In The Dough, Sook Thai Mobile Kitchen and The Steemie Weenie.

Food trucks will be present at the community center on Wednesdays through Aug. 30, alongside playgrounds, a beach volleyball pit, basketball court and various other local vendors. Visit facebook.com/westbrookcommunitycenter to see updates.

Concerts

Blues singer Mark Montgomery will be at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $10-$15.

Down Two Earth will perform at the free Riverbank Park summer concert series Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 677 Main St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 27, 1973, that Jerry McGimsey of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rosemary Ann Hood were married at Warren Congregational Church. Victoria Hansen and Nancy Tourangeau were maids of honor.

