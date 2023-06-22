Groder honored in town report

The annual Buxton town report has been dedicated to Joann Groder, an active volunteer and a lifelong resident in Buxton.

“Joann has spent her life giving to others,” the dedication reads.

Groder, 87, founded the independent Buxton Community Food Co-op in 2007. She retired as its director earlier this year.

The pantry grew out of free Thanksgiving meals Groder served at the Pythian Sisters Temple. The pantry was set up there, too. To keep the heat and lights on, card players were donating money to play in a Texas Hold’em poker tournament in the temple, but as it was unlicensed for gambling, it was shut down by state police.

Later, Groder’s garage at her home on Haines Meadow Road served as the pantry headquarters before the pantry relocated to the historic, town-owned Elden Store on Long Plains Road. She picked up groceries daily at the Buxton Hannaford and often made pantry deliveries to those who didn’t have transportation. The pantry serves 130 families monthly.

Groder also was a volunteer fire truck and ambulance driver, served as a dispatcher for 10 years and also drove a Maine Administrative District 6 school bus for 14 years.

Groder has five children, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She could not be reached for comment.

