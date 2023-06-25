• Thoughtful architecture and superior craftsmanship define this home designed for entertaining

• Water views from primary suite and flex room above the attached garage

• Open-concept first floor, with rear deck and front porch; landscape design provides privacy and abundant sunlight

• Down the road from multiple beaches, 10-minute drive to Route 1, 20-minutes to downtown Portland

Right in the heart of this renowned summer colony and suited for year-round occupation, new construction opportunities like this don’t come around very often.

This cottage-inspired home maximizes the qualities of the site, with thoughtful architecture, superior craftsmanship, beautiful finishes, and landscape design to provide privacy and abundant sunlight. Enter from an attached garage or the raw edge granite steps over the wide front porch.

An open concept floor plan on the first floor has been designed with entertaining in mind, with effortless access to a rear deck. The kitchen features bar seating at the island and Viking appliances. The second level offers water views over Massacre Pond to the open Atlantic from the flex room above the attached garage and the primary suite.

The home is located a short distance from various sandy beaches and oceanside recreational opportunities. Cyclists can connect to the Eastern Trail, kayakers will love Scarborough Marsh, and kite surfers fly on the Nonesuch River and Saco Bay.

37 Atlantic Drive is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

