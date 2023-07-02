• Two-level, 2,691 SF, modern condominium with wide, sunrise views of Casco Bay and dedicated elevator from garage parking

• Main level designed for entertaining, with a scullery pantry, immense kitchen island, and open living/dining with gas fireplace

• Stunning second floor primary suite includes a hyper-organized dressing room, spa-worthy bathroom, and laundry

• Location is ideal for luxurious, urban living, close to acclaimed restaurants and a new, developing city center

Where Munjoy Hill meets the sea is a wholly unique residence: modern, minimal, open, airy, and even industrial while at the same time warm, welcoming, cozy, and comforting.

“What I remember most are the parties,” said Pam Macomber, reflecting on her time living in the upper levels of this two-unit home. Along with her husband Peter Macomber, they took an 1856 New Englander to the studs in 2012 and rebuilt the upper levels with 12-foot ceilings for the top floor, ultimately completing the home to a breathtaking standard. In the past year, major systems and appliances have been replaced and heat pumps were added.

Those memorable parties took place on the main level, in the open living/dining room with fireplace, and chef inspired kitchen with the perfect scullery pantry for prepping and cleaning. Portland Harbor and Casco Bay are seen from nearly every window. Also on this floor are a guest suite and office nook.

On the top floor is a sanctuary of a primary suite, with a spa bathroom and immense dressing rooms. It is reached by a magnificent steel and ash stairway or the elevator, which goes down to dedicated garage parking. Up here there are eastern and western-facing decks. Peter Macomber loved sitting in the hot tub on the ocean-facing deck, especially in the winter. “You feel like you are in a treehouse,” he said.

The corner of Saint Lawrence and Fore Street is a paragon of coastal, cosmopolitan life. This part of the neighborhood is becoming a new city center known as Portland Foreside, now home to acclaimed restaurant, Twelve, the Fore Points Marina, and the headquarters of WEX, Sunlife, The Roux Institute, and more.

Visit saintandfore.com for video tour and complete property details, including full list of updates and improvements.

4 St. Lawrence Street, Unit 2 is listed by Tom Landry of Benchmark Real Estate. Contact Tom at [email protected] or call 207-939-0185.

