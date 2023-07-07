6 EAST ROAD, Greenville — $8.85 million

6 beds, 9 baths, 13,331 SF

On the southern shore of Moosehead Lake is “Brambletye,” an equestrian estate on 88 acres with its own tennis court, private nine-hole golf course, and richly landscaped grounds surrounding the immense, Tudor style home. Inside, it is 1930s perfection beyond the thoroughly modernized kitchen: like a modest Hearst Castle with rich oak coffers, stained glass, wide hallways, decoratively carved balustrades, a glass-roofed pool. The horses stay in stables as finely finished as each ensuite bedroom. Listed by John Scribner, Landvest, Inc. See the full listing.

39 OAKMONT DRIVE, Falmouth — $1.89 million

4 beds, 4 baths, 6,148 SF

This high-end, 2005 home at the Woodlands Country Club is separated by a line of trees from Hole 15, a 559-yard, uphill battle known as “The Rock.” The main level has a flowing open plan, along with a primary and guest suite. On the lower level you’ll find a home movie theatre with six plush recliners, an extensive wine library, full bathroom, and room for a gym and studio/workspace. In the backyard, enjoy the new, gunite pool and an outdoor kitchen. Three car garage with lift for fourth car storage. Listed by Ed Dickhaut, Landmark Realty. See the full listing.

165 CHAMPIONSHIP LANE, Wells — $650,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,792 SF

Okay, something a little more reasonable. Located on the 16th hole at the Old March Country Club, this home has a big, bright, open kitchen/living/dining layout, with sliding doors to a large back deck where you can watch golfers play through. The third bedroom has a built-in Murphy bed for a quick office-to-guest-room transformation. On the lower level is the garage, family room, and finished storage space. Price includes most of the home’s furnishings. Listed by John Blouin, Vallee, Harwood & Blouin Real Estate. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: