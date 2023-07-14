• 6,453± SF home overlooking fields, trees, and a quiet brook on 10.2 acres; fenced-in pool, two fireplaces, chef’s kitchen and more

• Four beds upstairs, in including primary suite with private deck and jacuzzi tub; guest suite on first floor has a separate entrance

• Walkout daylight basement has room for games, home gym, theater, and more; oversized three-car garage with workbench and second floor storage

A unique combination of space, beauty, and serenity define this lovely, custom home, which was designed to maximize the stunning views of backyard fields, woods, and brook, offering simple yet elegant living in a peaceful, private setting near the southern Maine coast.

The marble floor entrance leads to all the spaces that make this home wonderful. The library’s wood burning fireplace makes this a perfect place to unwind. The large formal dining room and adjacent sunroom overlook the professionally landscaped yard, patio, and gated in-ground pool. The kitchen is a chef’s delight with granite countertops, high-end appliances, and a casual eating area. It is open to the welcoming family room, which has gas-powered fireplace surrounded by bookshelves and cabinets. A wall of windows frames the surrounding natural landscape.

The other end of the home has a full bath, a lovely guest suite with separate entrance has a half bath and spacious office opening to a covered private porch. Upstairs, are three bedrooms, a full bath, and the primary suite, which features a large walk-in closet, private deck, and an ensuite bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The largest bedroom features 11-foot ceilings and could serve as an art studio or hobby room.

The finished daylight basement has built-ins, a work-space and ample space for a gym and recreation. Above the oversized three-car garage—where you’ll find a workbench and generator—is a full second floor for storage. Heat pumps in the family room, basement and primary suite keep it comfortable and efficient year-round.

49 Whitney Farms Road is listed by Mike LePage and Beth Franklin of Portside Real Estate Group. Contact Mike by phone or email: 207-831-5422 and [email protected]

