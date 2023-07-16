• Circa 1907 Georgian Revival by renowned Portland architect John Calvin Stevens is as elegant as it is livable

• 8,383 SF across three levels includes a two-bedroom apartment, partially finished basement, and oversized garage

• 1/3-acre landscaped corner lot with beautiful light, and incredible views over the Western Promenade to the mountains

•Updates and restorations include modern kitchen, new bathrooms, new boiler and HVAC, refinished floors, and paint

On just two blocks of Bowdoin Street in Portland’s historic West End, there are eleven homes designed by renowned architect John Calvin Stevens. They illustrate the arc of his career, from his early days as a partner in the firm of Fassett and Stevens to his mid-life commissions, like this 1907 home made in collaboration his son, John Howard Stevens.

It is a striking example of high-style Georgian Revival, with Flemish-bond brickwork, a bold dentil cornice and slate roof, and dormers with contrasting roof lines. From its commanding 1/3-acre corner on the Western Promenade, the property is bathed in natural light with panoramic views of sunsets, Maine’s western mountains, and Mount Washington. Within the home is a two-bedroom apartment with separate entrance, which is registered with the city as a possible rental.

The current owners are only the fourth since the home was built, having spent nearly 30 years living in and improving on the property. “We share a historic experience of raising a family here,” one half of the couple said. “It’s grand and beautiful, but not gilded. Stevens had a human sense of scale.” They said the dining room, with tall mahogany wainscoting, brings back the warmest memories, of holidays and family celebrations. Another highlight is the kitchen, which was opened from a formal service arrangement to feature original and reclaimed marble countertops, original and replica cabinetry, plus a new gas fireplace.

The home is charming, enchanting, inviting, and unforgettable, and it is in one of Portland’s best neighborhoods. With restaurants and coffee shops on many corners, the West End is quiet and tree-lined, yet just blocks from the bustle and fun of the Old Port. Visit 71bowdoinst.com for video tour and complete property details, including full list of updates and improvements.

71 Bowdoin Street is listed by Tom Landry of Benchmark Real Estate. Contact Tom at [email protected] or call 207-939-0185.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: