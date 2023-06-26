The first shoe to drop in the Bruins’ offseason was a big one – if not an unexpected one.

To clear up cap space, the Bruins traded Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blakchawks on Monday. The Bruins also included the rights to Nick Foligno, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

The move sends Hall and his $6 million cap hit for the next two seasons to the Hawks, who may still be in rebuilding mode but Hall could get the chance to ride shotgun with the player many believe will be the next great player in Connor Bedard, who is expected to be taken by Chicago with the first overall pick in Wednesday’s draft.

In return, the Bruins get two young defensmen, 22-year-old Alec Regula, a 6-foot-4, 208-pound third-round draft pick in 2018, and 24-year-old Ian Mitchell, a second-round pick in 2017, a 5-foot-11, 173-pound defenseman who played for Coach Jim Montgomery at the University of Denver.

Both are right shot defensemen, which could signal there could be a D-man from the Bruins’ roster going out the door, though both Mitchell and Regula are RFAs who would need to be signed.

At the moment, the Hall move now gives the Bruins $10.9 million in cap space and a chance to make a run at re-signing UFA-to-be Tyler Bertuzzi.

“We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick’s and Taylor’s caliber to our organization,” Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a release. “The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster.”

The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. He also had five goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

Hall was selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft. He has 264 goals and 429 assists in 13 seasons with Edmonton, New Jersey, Boston, Arizona and Buffalo.

Hall was with the Oilers when they took Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Nail Yakupov (2012) and Connor McDavid (2015) with the No. 1 pick. He was playing for the Devils when they took Nico Hischier (2017) and Jack Hughes (2019) at No. 1.

THE BRUINS made their second trade of the day when they acquired Massachusetts native Reilly Walsh from the Devils in exchange for Shane Bowers.

Walsh, who was born in Framingham, Massachusetts and played at Harvard, only appeared in one NHL game for New Jersey, but did put up consecutive 40-plus point seasons in the AHL the last two years.

The Bruins sent goalie Keith Kinkaid to the Colorado Avalanche in February for Bowers, who played two seasons at Boston University. Bowers played in 20 games for the Providence Bruins last year, notching four goals and three assists.

