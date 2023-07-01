The best journey takes you home 👊 pic.twitter.com/9JomW5Qz3s — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2023

The Bruins have been very busy on free agency on Saturday, signing five players while staying firmly in the bargain section of the market.

According to multiple reports, the Bruins signed forward James van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The 34-year-old right left wing played the last four years back with the team that had originally drafted him second overall in 2007, the Flyers. Last season, van Riemsdyk had just 12-17-29 totals in 61 games, but he had 24 goals the season before. His highest goal total came in 2017-18 when he had 36 for the Maple Leafs.

If Tyler Bertuzzi signs elsewhere as expected, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound van Riemsdyk would serve as a decent replacement as the net-front presence on the power play. That is an area of the game in which he excels.

The Bruins have also reportedly signed 24-year-old right shot center Morgan Geekie, who had his best season in 2022-23 in Seattle with 9-19-28 while playing 10:27 per game. The signing was reportedly for two years at $2 million per season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Geekie, originally a third-round pick by Carolina, was not tendered his qualifying offer by Seattle, thus making him a free agent. He could well be the B’s replacement for Tomas Nosek.

As expected, the Bruins also signed old friend Milan Lucic to a one-year deal for a reported $1 million plus performance bonuses.

Advertisement

Lucic spent his first eight NHL seasons with the Bruins where he was a popular player and was a key part of the 2011 Stanley Cup.

The 35-year-old was given permission by the Calgary Flames to talk to other teams before free agency stared. He told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun that Boston was still special to him.

“Obviously it’s a special place for me and it will always be a special place for me,” he said.

Lucic told LeBrun his main focus was fit and “having the chance to win again.”

The Bruins also reportedly shored up the defense corps by signing well-traveled veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. The 34-year-old right shot former Boston University Terrier, who won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020, had 4-23-27 totals and was minus-20 last year for a bad Anaheim team.

The Bruins also added some more depth by signing 31-year-old right shot center Patrick Brown to a two-year deal worth $800,000 per season. The former Boston College Eagle played 61 games between Ottawa and Philadelphia with a combined 4-8-12 totals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dmitry Orlov struck it rich on a short-term deal wiht the Carolina Hurricnaes, signing a two-year deal worth $7.75 million per season.

Connor Clifton was the first Bruins UFA to fly the coop but he stayed in the division, signing a three-year, $3.33 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

BLUE JACKETS: Mike Babcock is back in the NHL as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, joining them after a stint of almost four years out of a pro job.

The 2008 Stanley Cup winner returns following the end of his lengthy contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who fired Babcock early in his fifth season with them in 2019.

Columbus decided early last month to hire Babcock but had to wait until July to make it official because of the significant money still owed to him on the $50 million, eight-year deal he signed with Toronto in 2015.

Babcock, who also made trips to the Cup Final with Anaheim in 2003 and Detroit in 2009 and guided Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014, gives the Blue Jackets an accomplished veteran behind the bench to oversee their attempt to become a contender again in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

FREE AGENCY: The Carolina Hurricanes were able to retain two players – goalie Antti Raanta and forward Jesper Fast – before the NHL’s free agent signing period began on Saturday.

The New York Rangers, meantime, were quick out of the gate in signing two free agents, forward Blake Wheeler and goalie Jonathan Quick. Wheeler signed a one-year deal worth $800,000 plus another $300,000 in incentives a day after the former Jets captain was placed on unconditional waivers by Winnipeg for the purpose to have the remainder of his contract bought out.

The Toronto Maple Leafs added muscle by signing forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract, according to a third person with knowledge of the deal.

The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost by signing him to a one-year, $2 million contract. Jost re-signed with Buffalo after the team declined to issue him a qualifying offer. The Sabres also addressed their defensive needs by signing former Bruins blue-liner Connor Clifton to a three-year, $9.99 million contact and former Avalanche blue-liner Erik Johnson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal. Johnson is a 15-year NHL veteran, who won a Stanley Cup in spending the past 13 seasons with Colorado.

The New Jersey Devils did some internal business bringing back Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian after deciding not to tender either forward a qualifying offer. McLeod got $1.4 million for next season and Bastian $2.7 million over two years.

CAPITALS-CANADIENS TRADE: The Washington Capitals acquired Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft. Montreal is retaining half of Edmundson’s salary in the final year of his contract, which means Washington gets him at a bargain salary cap hit of $1.75 million.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous