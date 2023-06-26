It’s been a sluggish start to proper summer weather, but now that we’re at the tail end of June, I’m feeling confident that those lazy, hazy, crazy days are here.

Let’s celebrate with some live, local music that’s happening outside.

Flip-flops on and cool-night hoodie handy, I offer up some shows to get you out into the sweet summer air (that we wish we could bottle) to see some sensational tunes from Maine musicians.

First up, Portland Lobster Company. This waterfront spot slays when it comes to music out on the deck. It happens seven days a week, often twice a day.

Yes, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with tourists, but don’t let that stop you from grabbing a prime spot, feasting on freshly caught seafood (or landlubber options), clinking pints of local beer and, best of all, hearing live music.

You don’t have to wait long to see one of the highlights of the season’s schedule: Gina Alibrio & Friends will be there at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. I’ve long said that Alibrio is one of Maine’s best singers, and she always aligns herself with top-shelf musicians. Expect funk and R&B covers and, if you’re lucky, an original or two.

Return on July 9, when Now Is Now hits the deck at 5:30 p.m. Fronted by Mitch Alden, you’ll hear solid, original rock tunes. On July 12 and 19, singer-songwriter Eric Bettencourt slays with both his guitar and his songs. Those shows start at 6:30 p.m.

HAPPY AS A CLAM

Don Campbell Band will be setting up a stage in the parking lot of the Clambake Restaurant in Scarborough at 3 p.m. July 23. I’ve been to one of these performances, and it was a blast hearing popular covers and originals, beer and fries in hand.

Campbell started playing these shows during the pandemic and is keeping them going because why not, right? You drive in, find a parking spot and then set up your chairs outside your car. Then you order food and drinks and feast while enjoying the music.

IT’S THE BOMB

Want a road trip? Of course you do! Head to Marshall Wharf Brewing Co. in Belfast on July 29. Rock quartet Tiger Bomb will play three sets of all original tunes on the open-air wharf. You’ll hear songs from “Uproar” and “Sugar Buzz” and maybe a few new ones.

The four women of Tiger Bomb are Chris Horne on lead guitar and vocals, Lynda Mandolyn on rhythm guitar and vocals, Amanda Ayotte on bass and Jessica Smith on drums. They’ll be ready to rock.

ROCK AND CAMP OUT

Here’s one to make some plans for. Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont plays host to A.R.M.E. Boot Camp 2 on Aug. 4 and 5. It’s a two-day music festival with on-site camping included. Tix are $60 in advance, $75 on the date, and it’s a family- and pet-friendly event. Scoop them up on Eventbrite.

Boot Camp is a rock and songwriter lover’s dream, with more than 30 acts. My picks are Rustic Overtones, SeepeopleS, The Worst, Bait Bag, Angelikah Fahray, Myles Bullen, Zeme Libre, Forest City & Friends. But trust me, there’s an act for all tastes at this thing, and you’ll be at a brewery in a lovely spot only about 90 minutes from the Portland area. Find your camping gear and have at it.

