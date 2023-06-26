The recent rate hikes that the Public Utilities Commission just granted to Central Maine Power and Versant sting a bit as we pay our monthly bills, but they really hurt when we reflect on the fact that both of these companies charge us 49% more than the consumer-owned utilities, now serving 97 towns in Maine, charge their customers.

For-profit, investor-owned utilities CMP and Versant not only siphon off our dollars to enrich foreign corporations and the emir of Qatar, but also overcharge us $156 million per year for inferior service. CMP came in dead last of all electric utilities in the J.D. Power 2020 national survey of customer satisfaction; Versant was third from last.

We can do better (and cheaper!) than this. Please consider voting “yes” on the ballot initiative this November to replace CMP and Versant with Maine’s first statewide, consumer-owned utility, Pine Tree Power.

Get the facts at ourpowermaine.org.

Bill Hammond

Barters Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: