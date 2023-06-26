The man who died in a house fire Saturday morning in Lincolnville has been identified as 75-year-old Fritz Trisdale.

The Lincolnville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 11 Miller Town Drive just before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The fire department found a body inside the home and brought it to a funeral home to be examined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office, officials said.

Police said Trisdale lived alone at the residence and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

