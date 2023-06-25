A man was found dead after a house fire in Lincolnville on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Lincolnville Fire Department received a call for a house fire at 11 Miller Town Drive just before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Crews found the man’s body inside the house, Moss said.

The body was removed from the scene and transported to a funeral home, where an examination will be conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Fire investigators remained at the scene for the rest of the afternoon Saturday. The investigation into the man’s death continues, according to Moss.

In addition to Lincolnville firefighters, crews from Hope, Camden, Northport, Searsmont, Belfast and Rockport also responded to the blaze.

