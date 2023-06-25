Authorities arrested a Casco man after he allegedly assaulted three people in a home on Saturday.

Adam Pierce, 33, of Casco, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, criminal threatening, and refusing to submit to arrest, according to a statement released Sunday from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from 21 Rosewood in Casco, where Pierce lives. The caller reported there was a male in the residence destroying property and physically assaulting the occupants.

Deputies were told the male had access to weapons and that an injured female may still be in the home. Assistance was requested from Windham and Bridgton police departments.

When a deputy arrived at the scene a male was in the road, screaming and causing a disturbance. The man ran back into the home, then exited and engaged in an altercation with the deputy.

When the man attempted to flee the deputy successfully deployed a taser and the man was taken into custody.

Advertisement

Further investigation revealed the man was intoxicated and had assaulted his girlfriend and threatened other occupants of the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The man and three victims were evaluated for minor injuries at the scene by emergency workers Naples, Casco, and Raymond.

Pierce was booked at Cumberland County Jail and issued a $1,000 cash bond.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: