Gorham police are searching for a 31-year-old man they say threatened to shoot a family member before going into the woods behind the University of Southern Maine campus.

Police are warning people not to approach the man, who they describe as suicidal, “not rational” and heavily intoxicated on several types of drugs.

The search for the man began around 7:20 p.m. Sunday when the man said he was armed with a 9mm handgun and was going into the woods near the college. Sgt. Ted Hatch said. A perimeter was established to try to contain him to that area, but he was not found during a K9 search.

USM sent out an alert Sunday evening saying the Gorham campus was closed and asking anyone on campus to shelter in place.

The man is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has a Christian cross tattoo on the inside of his left forearm, police said.

Police have not released the man’s name or hometown.

This story will be updated.

