Representative Kelly Noonan Murphy of Scarborough is advancing bills to expand healthcare for Mainers.

A bill sponsored by Murphy, LD 603, will increase access to electric breast pumps for MaineCare recipients. Eligible recipients would be able to obtain electric breast pumps and supplies when they are prescribed or recommended by a health care provider without the need for prior approval from MaineCare.

“This legislation will eliminate unnecessary barriers for mothers on MaineCare who want to breastfeed and need to access electric breast pumps,” said Murphy. “No new mother should be denied this simply because of their insurance. Equity is at the heart of this bill, which will help reduce disparities and improve health outcomes for Maine mothers and their children.”

The bill was passed to be enacted by both House and Senate on June 12, and has been signed by the governor.

The Maine Legislature unanimously voted to enact another bill from Murphy on June 15. The bill, LD 999, would expand family medical leave protections. The Maine Family Medical Leave Act protects Maine workers who need to take time off to care for an eligible family member with a serious health condition. The act was expanded to add grandchildren to the list of eligible family members in 2021, but grandparents and great-grandparents were excluded. The new legislation would expand the act to include them to the eligibility list.

The bill was supported by advocacy organizations such as AARP Maine and the Maine Education Association in a public hearing in April.

Advertisement

“Maine workers should not have to risk their jobs and their livelihoods to care for a loved one that is experiencing a serious illness or injury,” said Murphy on June 16. “Unfortunately, current law does not include adequate protections for workers needing to care for a grandparent or great-grandparent. This week’s votes move our state closer to closing these gaps and ensuring that hardworking Mainers have all the protections they deserve.”

The bill will still face further votes in the Senate.

Murphy lives in Scarborough with her husband and three young adult children. She is currently serving her first term in the Maine House of Representatives, and serves on Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs. She is also a school-based behavioral healthcare professional and is a 1:1 educational technician in a special education preschool program.

In the past, she has volunteered in Scarborough schools and served two terms on the Scarborough Board of Education. She served on the steering committee for the Wentworth School Building Project and was a youth sports coach through Scarborough Community Services. Murphy is also the founder and chair of the board of directors for Scarborough Community Thanksgiving.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: