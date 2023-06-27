Evergreen Credit Union broke ground on a new branch in Scarborough on June 19. The branch will open by spring next year and is located at 617 U.S. Route 1.

The credit union was founded in 1951 as the S.D. Warren Credit Union, created to serve the employees and families of the S.D. Warren Paper Mill. The credit union’s name changed to Evergreen in 1999 and moved headquarters to offices in Portland. Evergreen merged with Greater Portland Municipal Credit Union in 2007. Today Evergreen serves the counties of Cumberland, York, Oxford, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, and Lincoln.

The Scarborough branch will be about 3,000 square feet with two drive in lanes and one ATM lane, and include full-service banking on Saturdays.

“We are very excited about coming to Scarborough and especially to the Dunstan Corner area,” said Jason Lindstrom, Evergreen’s President/CEO. “There aren’t any financial institutions in this part of Scarborough, and we look forward to serving the community here along with the nearby communities of Old Orchard Beach and Saco.”

Evergreen is working with local Scarborough businesses Gawron Turgeon Architects and Risbara Construction to create the branch.

“We are pleased with the site here in Scarborough and to be able to work with the town and local firms on the new branch,” said Evergreen Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Tim Verreault.

