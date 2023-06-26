Maurice B. Hutchins, 85, a longtime resident of Kennebunkport, passed away Dec. 1, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family following a long illness.

Please join the family in a celebration of his life on July 13, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, 57 Gravelly Brook Road, Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME. 04094, or to Church On the Cape, PO Box 2740, Kennebunkport, ME. 04046, in Maurice’s memory.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Maurice’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

