The Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse are celebrating 20 years as keepers of the light on Wood Island off Biddeford Pool. During the past 20 years, we have fully restored the keeper’s house to its classic 1906 glory; taking it from one of the most endangered historic lighthouses in the state to its near pristine condition today.

It is a treasure of our maritime history with many antiques and reproductions relating to life as a lighthouse keeper, and artifacts from the family in service at that time, Keeper Charles Burke, donated by his granddaughter.

Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse begins its 20th year with tours starting Saturday July 1. The tours run from Vine’s Landing at Biddeford Pool at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout July and August. The reservation line opened June 1 for reservations on any tour all season.

For more information or book a reservation, visit www.woodislandlighthouse.org. Prices are $35 for adults (age 13 and older) and $20 for children younger than 13.

The Friends’ tours will bring you back to that romantic time in our local history when the sea was a way of life for so many. You will see and learn about the lives of the keepers who manned the light since 1808. Climbing the spiral granite stairs to the top of the tower is also a feature not all lighthouse tours offer.

On a really clear day, Mount Washington, New Hampshire, the highest peak in the northeast and over 100 miles away can be seen on the western horizon.

Advertisement

The group is planning numerous anniversary celebrations including participation in the Biddeford Pool Fourth of July celebrations, an anniversary party and extra tours on Aug. 7, US National Lighthouse Day. They will be a part of the Biddeford Pool Seaside Fair on July 15 and the Ocean Park Association’s programs on July 11 and Aug. 1.

Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse will also co-host an ice cream social from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Seashore Trolley Museum on Aug. 30. For $12 you get an ice cream sundae and a ride on the trolley.

For more information, visit trolleymuseum.org. It’ll be a fun and family friendly event.

Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse welcomes new volunteers to join the group in carrying out its mission of restoration and education about the legacy of lighthouses in the United States. Contact [email protected] for information.

The Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse look forward to sharing our hidden local treasure with you this summer.

Amy Robinson is secretary for Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse and executive committee board member. She can be reached at 207-205-1131.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: