The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its next monthly meeting on Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The July meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s What’s Up for the Month and Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations. For newcomers, questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by experienced club members.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome, from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England also owns its own observatory and hosts Star Parties at its Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Graves Library hosts children’s crafts

Graves Library will host Flower Power Plant Post at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6. As part of the summer reading program, children are invited to decorate their own little plant pot for a seedling or succulent with stickers, gems, and magic markers. All materials will be provided. Preregistration is encouraged.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Legion Post schedules July barbecue

American Legion Post 159 will host a free drive-through barbecue on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. until the food runs out. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

The menu includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, bratwurst, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, jalapeno cornbread and desert. Donations are welcome.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Christ Church hosting final worship services

Christ Church invites the community as it celebrates the final worship services at 6 Dane St. during the month of July. The services are scheduled for Sundays at 9:15 a.m.

After July, the Sunday 9:15 a.m. worship services will be held with West Kennebunk United Methodist Church at 160 Alfred Road in West Kennebunk.

KBIA 5K open for registration

Registration is open for the 32nd annual Day at the Beach 1K/5K on July 9 at 8:30 a.m. The race is hosted by KBIA and follows a course along Kennebunk Beach.

All children participating in the fun run receive a medal. Team mascots, Crusher from the Maine Celtics and Beacon from the Maine Mariners, will attend and help kick off the race.

Race proceeds will benefit the KBIA scholarship fund, helping to provide camp opportunities for local children. For more information on the KBIA or to sign-up, visit www.kbia.net.

Three of a Kind play Mid-Week Music

Mid-Week Music, the monthly concert series held at the Kennebunkport

Historical Society’s Town House School, continues on Wednesday, July 12 at

7 p.m. with a show by Three of a Kind.

The trio comprises award-winning singer and songwriter Janet Wentworth, pianist, organist and songwriter Mark Gunter, and percussionist Ron Breton, who perform jazz standards, gentle blues, and relatable originals.

According to a June 26 news release, “They’ll play tunes by the likes of Ella, Etta, Charles, Sinatra, Cline, Cale, Cash, Cole, and Hendrix, presented with warmth and authenticity that will make you rejoice, feel a little blue, reflect, and – sometimes – dance.”

For this show, they’ll be joined by electric guitarist Andy Oliver, who last played on the Mid-Week Music stage in March 2022 for a blues concert.

Town House School is located at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport. For more information and tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets; email [email protected] or call 207-967-2751.

Residents receive college accolades

*Aiden Berg MacLeod and Ellen Neale, of Kennebunk, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester.

*The following students have been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2023 semester:

Tobias Macedo, Kennebunk.

Gabriella Ambroz, Kennebunk

Kennebunk Free Library reveals July’s featured artist

The Speers Gallery at the Kennebunk Free Library will present Recent Works, an exhibition of watercolor, pastel, and pencil by Kennebunk resident Wendy Gallart.

The exhibit runs July 1-31, and the public is invited to an opening reception 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

According to a June 13 news release from the library, “Pursuing her lifelong desire to study art and art history, Wendy Gallart received her undergraduate degree in fine arts and education. Subsequently, Wendy began her career in marketing and commercial art. Her career led to increasingly responsible positions at several Fortune 500 companies, where she directed design and public relations teams through branding and logo designs, extensive advertising and public relations campaigns and product launches.

“Wendy then applied her knowledge and experience to the not-for-profit sector. She received a masters of public administration and then worked toward bettering the health and welfare of animals. Since her retirement, she has returned to her true loves, drawing and painting. She has studied under internationally renowned painters and teachers such as Peter Barnet and Theresa Troise Heidel and currently works with local artist Russell Whitten. In addition, she has remained an avid collector of photography and fine art through her past business connections with auction houses and dealers.

“Wendy enjoys the beauty of the hills, fields and coastline of southern Maine every day, often accompanied by her dog Summer. She primarily works in watercolor and has recently begun to show her work in York County community venues.”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from July 1-31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For library hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Authors to visit Graves Library

Graves Library announced that it will host several authors in June, including the Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr. on Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Levenson will discuss “Witness to Dignity” and his personal relationship with George H.W. and Barbara Bush. “Witness to Dignity” details Levenson’s relationship with the former president and his wife.

On Thursday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m., Maureen Lee and Jennifer Cooley, authors of the children’s book, “A Puppy in Maine,” will be at Graves Library. The family program will include a craft.

On Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m., Mike Urban, New England author (and editor), will visit and share stories from “Unique Eats and Eateries of Maine,” his newest book. The library will serve a Maine dessert.

Copies of the books will be for sale and signing after each presentation. Light refreshments will be served.

The Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Model of Positive Living Award nominees wanted

The Center is seeking nominations for its ninth annual Model of Positive Living Award.

According to a June 19 news release, “The Model of Positive Living Award is given to a community member who is 50 or older who makes a difference in the lives of others through kind gestures, volunteerism and a can-do attitude. We are looking for individuals who live their lives with vitality and compassion. We’re confident you know someone who has demonstrated these inspiring traits. Help us recognize their impact and influence.”

To fill out a nomination form, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org. The deadline to nominate is Aug. 1. To make a submission, call 207-967-8514 or email [email protected] The award will be announced by The Center in September.

Registration open for Spurling Charity 5K

Spurling Fitness announced it will host its eighth annual Spurling Charity 5K on Saturday Aug. 12. The family-friendly event invites participants to “walk, run or dance” across the finish line. The event, designed for all ages and abilities, begins at 8 a.m.

Each year, a new beneficiary is chosen. This year’s event will benefit The Center for Grieving Children, Maine.

Registration is open and costs $25 for those who sign up by July 15. The first 100 registrants are guaranteed a race T-shirt. To register, visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13534.

